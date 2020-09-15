Left Menu
Unaccounted assets worth over Rs 4 crore were discovered during searches conducted at the properties of an in-charge chief municipal officer (CMO) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the Lokayukta police said. Following complaints, raids were conducted at the properties of in-charge CMO of Barnagar Kuldeep Nishunk in Ujjain and Barnagar, said Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vedansh Soni. The Lokayukta police look into corruption cases.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:18 IST
MP civic official found to be worth over Rs 4 crore

Unaccounted assets worth over Rs 4 crore were discovered during searches conducted at the properties of an in-charge chief municipal officer (CMO) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the Lokayukta police said. Following complaints, raids were conducted at the properties of in-charge CMO of Barnagar Kuldeep Nishunk in Ujjain and Barnagar, said Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vedansh Soni.

The Lokayukta police look into corruption cases. Nishunk began his career as panchayat secretary in 2008 and had received a total of Rs 30 lakh in salary till now, DSP Soni said.

During the raids, Lokayukta police found Rs 3.28 lakh in cash, 452 grams of gold, 2.8 kilograms of silver, documents of agricultural land and three houses, he said. Details of 56 bank accounts came to light and one of these accounts, with a private bank, had Rs 1.08 crore in it, Soni added.

Nishunk allegedly obtained government contracts by floating dummy firms including one registered in his mother's name, the official said. Searches and assessment of assets was going on, Soni added.

