Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior Pak journalist booked for defaming country, Army on social media

A senior Pakistani journalist was on Tuesday booked by the police for allegedly defaming the country and its powerful Army on social media. Toor, who is based in Islamabad, called the accusation a sad moment for him. "This is a sad development for me being a journalist because I never wished to be news myself," he said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:30 IST
Senior Pak journalist booked for defaming country, Army on social media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A senior Pakistani journalist was on Tuesday booked by the police for allegedly defaming the country and its powerful Army on social media. The First Information Report (FIR) against Asad Toor, a senior journalist with the Express Tribune, was registered in Rawalpindi after the complainant Hafiz Ehtesham Ahmed alleged that the scribe used social media to defame Pakistan and the Pakistan Army.

"The complainant claimed that he was a regular user of social media and found that Toor for some days had been defaming the army by using the derogatory language for high-level government institutions, including the Pakistan Army which is a grave crime as per the law," according to the FIR shared by the journalist on his Twitter account. Toor, who is based in Islamabad, called the accusation a sad moment for him.

"This is a sad development for me being a journalist because I never wished to be news myself," he said. Toor is not alone in Pakistan where a journalist has been booked or arrested for allegedly defaming the country and its powerful Army.

On September 11, Bilal Farooqi, who works with The Express Tribune, was taken into custody from his home for allegedly defaming the country's army and fanning sectarian hate.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat approves letter of intent for world's first CNG terminal at Bhavnagar

The Gujarat government on Tuesday approved a letter of intent LOI for the worlds first Compressed Natural Gas CNG terminal at Bhavnagar port with a proposed investment of Rs 1,900 crore, an official statement said. The LOI was approved by C...

US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totaling more than 200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body. The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body ...

Andhra government initiates ACB inquiry in Amaravati issue

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday said that the cabinet sub-committee and experts committee have scrutinised insider trading in Amaravati during the TDP regime and initiated an ACB inquiry into the matter. It is pri...

More U.S. oil and gas producers, refiners shut ahead of hurricane

More than a fifth of U.S. offshore oil production was shut and key exporting ports were closed on Tuesday as a precaution ahead of Hurricane Sallys landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the second significant storm to shutter oil and gas activit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020