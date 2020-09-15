SAD not consulted on farmers-related ordinances: Sukhbir Badal
Lok Sabha MP Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the Central government did not consult NDA-ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) before introducing farmers-related ordinances in Parliament. "In June, the central government brought three ordinances related to farmers. Before bringing these ordinances, there should have been discussions with farmers and political parties. The majority of our workers are from farmer families," Badal said in Lok Sabha today during the discussion on The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
"The government should have consulted parties like SAD which is a party of farmers and poor before bringing ordinances. We were not asked about this ordinance. When the ordinance was brought in Cabinet, our representative in Cabinet raised queries. These ordinances are affecting Punjab the most. Farmers of Punjab did not get their answers," he said. The Lower House later passed The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. (ANI)
