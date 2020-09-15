J-K admin forms committees to prepare roadmap for conducting panchayat, BDC bypolls

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted an apex level and two divisional level committees to conduct preparatory work for by-elections for panchayats and block development councils (BDC) in the union territory. The apex level committee will draw a roadmap and detailed schedule for conduct of elections to vacant panchayats and BDCs across the union territory, an official spokesman said.

It would do its exercise on the basis of inputs provided by the divisional level committees and upon assessment of the ground level situation taking into consideration security, logistics, personnel and equipment, he said. The apex committee will be headed by Principal Secretary to the government, Home Department.

On the basis of assessment of manpower, security, logistics, transport, equipment and all other requirements, the divisional level committees will submit an outline of the possibilities and constraints to the apex level committee for holding panchayat and BDC elections, the spokesman said. He said the divisional level committees in Kashmir and Jammu will be headed by the respective divisional commissioners.

The divisional level committee will submit its report to the apex level committee by September 21, 2020, while the apex level committee shall submit its report to the government by September 28, 2020, the spokesman said..