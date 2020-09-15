U.S. House Majority Leader Hoyer says will put "continuing resolution" legislation floor next week

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday he will put a "continuing resolution" legislation on the House floor early next week to keep the government funded beyond the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year.

"We want to prevent a government shutdown" Hoyer told reporters. He did not give details, but such a bill generally keeps government funding going at current levels, in the absence of regular appropriations legislation that has passed both chambers. Hoyer said the bill will be "clean," without adding extraneous provisions.