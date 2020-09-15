Maharashtra's COVID-19 count nears 11 lakh with 20,482 more cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20,482 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases close to 11 lakhs, the state health department informed. According to the state health department bulletin, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in the state stands at 30,409 after 515 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,97,856 including 30,409 deaths and 7,75,273 patients discharged. There are 2,91,797 active cases for the virus at present, according to the state health department.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,585 more COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday. "The total number of positive cases increases to 1,73,534 in Mumbai, including 30,879 active cases, 1,34,066 recovered cases and 8,227 deaths," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra said.

Earlier today, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark. A total of 49,30,237 cases have been reported in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths. (ANI)