Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banker arrested in Rs 2.5 cr loan fraud case in Odisha

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of State Crime Branch Odisha (EOW-CB) has arrested banker Srikant Prusty, Senior Manager cum Assessment Officer, Punjab National Bank, Jaydev Vihar branch here for his alleged involvement in Rs 2.5 crore loan fraud case.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:14 IST
Banker arrested in Rs 2.5 cr loan fraud case in Odisha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of State Crime Branch Odisha (EOW-CB) has arrested banker Srikant Prusty, Senior Manager cum Assessment Officer, Punjab National Bank, Jaydev Vihar branch here for his alleged involvement in Rs 2.5 crore loan fraud case. Besides the banker Prusty, Kali Prasad Mishra, Proprietor of KP Solutions, Nageswar Tangi, Bhubaneswar was also arrested by EOW-CB after receiving a written complaint by Paresh Kumar Das, Circle Head of Punjab National Bank, Bhubaneswar.

"The loan is now outstanding to the tune of Rs 267.33 lakhs. The accused duo have been arrested under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120(B) of the IPC and forwarded to court," EOW-CB said in a statement. Crime Branch suspected that in conspiracy with bank officers, accused Kali Prasad Mishra, who deals with wholesaling and retail trading of tiles, sanitary items, and electronic goods had availed Cash Credit (CC) loan amounting to Rs 2.5 crores by mortgaging the property of three guarantors, who during inquiry denied to have signed the documents and kept the properties as a mortgage for the loan, it said.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that Mishra used fake KYC documents including electricity bills and voter identity cards in the names of three guarantors, who purportedly stood as guarantors for the loans and mortgaged their immovable property located at Madhu Patna, Cuttack during the year 2017, whereas the facts remained that one of the guarantors had expired during the year 2014, i.e, more than three years prior to the loan sanctioned. Prusty, the then senior manager, Punjab National Bank, Bapuji Nagar Branch in criminal conspiracy with the loanee had recommended for sanction of a huge CC loan by accepting the forged documents, mentioning to have verified the identity of guarantors, and also entertaining the impersonators for the guarantors to sign the mortgaged deeds knowing very well that, they are not the owner of the property and thereby caused huge loss to the bank/ Government exchequer.

The investigation of the case is continuing, EOW-CB said. (ANI)

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to remove tariffs on Canadian aluminum if imports stay within limits

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it will remove 10 U.S. tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum as long as imports of the metal stay below levels that are expected to normalize over the next four months. In a statement, the U.S. Trade Repr...

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and cater to customers working at home...

Battle of the battlements - Jerusalem walls used as political canvas

The ramparts of Jerusalem, built for battle, were commandeered for a messaging war between Israelis and Palestinians in the build-up to Israels normalisation deals with two Gulf Arab states.During the White House signing ceremony Israel pro...

Himachal Pradesh records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 419 new cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded eight more deaths due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 89, while the infection count mounted to 10,336 with 419 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday. Seven men and a woman succumbed to the virus, Special Secret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020