Jharkhand slashes COVID test rate at pvt labs to Rs 1,500

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday slashed the maximum price of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to be charged by private laboratories to Rs 1,500, officials said. The state government on June 29 had capped the rate at Rs 2,400. The decision was taken in view of the fall in rates of the kits and related items required to conduct the tests, officials said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-09-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 00:52 IST
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday slashed the maximum price of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to be charged by private laboratories to Rs 1,500, officials said.

The decision was taken in view of the fall in rates of the kits and related items required to conduct the tests, officials said. Action will be taken against any private lab that charges more than the fixed rate, as per an order issued by the government.

