Israeli aircraft strike in Gaza, witnesses say, sirens in southern Israel
Israeli aircraft attacked in Gaza on Wednesday, witnesses said, and sirens warning of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory sounded in southern Israel.Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-09-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 07:37 IST
Israeli aircraft attacked in Gaza on Wednesday, witnesses said, and sirens warning of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory sounded in southern Israel. The witnesses said a training base run by the Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, was hit in the air strike. The Israeli military, which did not immediately confirm the attack, said rocket-warning sirens went off in Israeli communities bordering Gaza.
Hours earlier, a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashdod, wounding two people, at the same time as Israel and two Gulf Arab states signed agreements in Washington to establish formal relations.
ALSO READ
Israel, UAE will cooperate on financial services - Israeli statement
Deal to reduce recent Gaza tensions will aid fight against COVID-19
Video shows Israeli soldier kneeling on protester's neck
UAE's warm welcome to Israelis reflects changing region
Rival Palestinian factions hold rare joint meeting over Israel-UAE deal