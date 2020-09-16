Israeli aircraft strike in Gaza, witnesses say, sirens in southern Israel
In apparent retaliation for Tuesday's rocket attack, Israeli aircraft struck two targets, including a training base run by the Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, witnesses said. The Israeli military, which did not immediately confirm the air strikes, said rocket-warning sirens went off in several communities bordering Gaza.Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 08:04 IST
Israeli aircraft attacked targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, witnesses said, and sirens warning of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory sounded in southern Israel.
Hours earlier, a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashdod, wounding two people, at the same time as Israel and two Gulf Arab states signed agreements in Washington to establish formal relations. In apparent retaliation for Tuesday's rocket attack, Israeli aircraft struck two targets, including a training base run by the Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, witnesses said.
The Israeli military, which did not immediately confirm the air strikes, said rocket-warning sirens went off in several communities bordering Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side of the frontier. Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, view the U.S.-brokered deals signed at the White House between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as betrayal of their cause.
ALSO READ
White House public tours to resume September 12 with COVID rules
White House says Senate Republicans may take up COVID-19 bill next week
Stop or suspend West Bank annexation? Devil in the detail for Israel-UAE deal
Pelosi says 'serious differences' between Democrats, White House on coronavirus aid
Stop or suspend West Bank annexation? Devil in the detail for Israel-UAE deal