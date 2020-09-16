Israeli aircraft strike in Gaza, witnesses say, sirens in southern Israel

Israeli aircraft attacked targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, witnesses said, and sirens warning of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory sounded in southern Israel.

Hours earlier, a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashdod, wounding two people, at the same time as Israel and two Gulf Arab states signed agreements in Washington to establish formal relations. In apparent retaliation for Tuesday's rocket attack, Israeli aircraft struck two targets, including a training base run by the Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, witnesses said.

The Israeli military, which did not immediately confirm the air strikes, said rocket-warning sirens went off in several communities bordering Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side of the frontier. Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, view the U.S.-brokered deals signed at the White House between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as betrayal of their cause.