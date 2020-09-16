Sanjay Raut gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over proposed JNPT privatisation, national security concerns

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the proposed privatisation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Maharashtra and concerns over national security. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a statement in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A day earlier, he gave the statement in Lok Sabha over the same subject. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue. Congress also walked out from Lok Sabha over the matter.

In his statement, Singh said India has conveyed to China that its attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was unacceptable and noted that the Chinese actions reflect a "disregard" of various bilateral agreements between the two countries. (ANI)