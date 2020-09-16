Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Raut gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over proposed JNPT privatisation, national security concerns

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the proposed privatisation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Maharashtra and concerns over national security.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 08:34 IST
Sanjay Raut gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over proposed JNPT privatisation, national security concerns
The Parliament of India . Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the proposed privatisation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Maharashtra and concerns over national security. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a statement in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A day earlier, he gave the statement in Lok Sabha over the same subject. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue. Congress also walked out from Lok Sabha over the matter.

In his statement, Singh said India has conveyed to China that its attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was unacceptable and noted that the Chinese actions reflect a "disregard" of various bilateral agreements between the two countries. (ANI)

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

All you need to know about the cheaper Apple Watch SE

Apple has launched a new affordable watch, the Apple Watch SE, that combines a modern design with powerful essential features for the health and safety of users. It brings Apple Watch Series 6 features like the accelerometer, gyroscope, and...

Climate change: Record northern heat, fuels concerns over US wildfire destruction

The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest August ever, the World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Tuesday, amid searing conditions that have contributed to devastating wildfires on the west coast of the United States.The northe...

Biden holds lead over Trump among Indian American voters: Survey

By Reena Bhardwaj Sixty-six percent of Indian Americans currently favour Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election as compared to only 28 per cent who prefer President Donald Trump, according to a survey...

Manoj Jha gives zero hour notice in RS over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce'

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MP Manoj Jha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over COVID-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce. While Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Veer Singh has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over increase ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020