Core pillars of Indian democracy being tampered with: Abhishek Singhvi
On the International Day of Democracy on September 15, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Abhishek Singhvi, attacked the Central government and said that the core pillars of the Indian democracy including both institutional and non-institutional are being tampered with, at a webinar hosted by Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:52 IST
On the International Day of Democracy on September 15, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Abhishek Singhvi, attacked the Central government and said that the core pillars of the Indian democracy including both institutional and non-institutional are being tampered with, at a webinar hosted by Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy. While speaking on the occasion, Singhvi who is also a prominent lawyer, pointed out various institutional and non-institutional pillars of democracy and their prominent role in shaping the country.
"The press has been moving from sense to sensationalism, from news to notice, balance to extremism. Media being the 4th estate has plummeted in the direction," the senior Congress leader said at the webinar that lasted for one hour. International Democracy Day is observed across the globe to raise public awareness about the democratic system.
The UN General Assembly had decided in November 2007 to observe 'International Democracy Day' every year on September 15. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abhishek Singhvi
- Indian
- Rajya Sabha
- Congress
- UN General Assembly
ALSO READ
US visa policy that supports Indian talent is 'win-win' for both: Jaishankar
Pranab Mukherjee will be forever remembered in annals of Indian history: US State Dept
Royals' eighth-inning rally downs Indians
Indian-origin man pleads guilty to damaging IT company's computer network in US
Despite Chinese cameras and sensors, Indian troops managed to beat PLA in occupying height