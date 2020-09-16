Brexit - UK minister: My answer on breaking the law was correct

Britain's minister for Northern Ireland said on Wednesday his answer last week in parliament saying that the government's plans broke international law was accurate.

Asked on Tuesday if anything in the proposed legislation did breach or potentially breached international legal obligations or arrangements, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said: "Yes, this does break international law in a very specific and limited way."

When he was asked about his remark on Wednesday, Lewis said: "The answer I gave was a very clear answer to a very specific question," Lewis said. "The answer I gave was correct."