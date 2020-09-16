Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian government lawyer names China in interference investigation

Australia's foreign interference law criminalised harmful or covert conduct by foreign principals seeking to interfere in the democratic processes to support their intelligence activities or prejudice Australia's national security, the court document said. Earlier on Wednesday, the Chinese consulate general in Sydney rejected an Australian Broadcasting Corp report that one of its officials was also named in the search warrants.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:43 IST
Australian government lawyer names China in interference investigation

Australia has named China in a court document as the foreign state under investigation by police in its first foreign interference investigation, though Beijing dismissed the allegation as an anti-China smear. Ties between Australia and its biggest trading partner have been plagued over recent years by Australian complaints of Chinese interference in its politics. China has consistently denied the accusations.

A document lodged in the High Court on Sept. 1 by the Australian Government Solicitor is the first official acknowledgement that the investigation into an alleged plot to influence an Australian politician centred on China. The Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) have declined to comment on whether a raid on the offices of a New South Wales (NSW) state politician and his staffer on June 26 was related to China.

But the court filing stated the search warrant used by police identifies the foreign principal as the “Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC)". John Zhang，who worked for NSW Labor politician Shaoquett Moselmane, has asked the High Court to quash the search warrants used to search his home, business and Moselmane's parliament office.

The government's court document, signed off by Australia's Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue, was lodged the day after it warned Australian journalists working in China to leave for safety reasons. In the government's Sept. 1 filing, the government solicitor stated there was "no doubt that the suspected offences related to the plaintiff's dealings with the Hon Shaoquett Moselmane MLC, allegedly on behalf of the People's Republic of China (PRC), from about 1 July 2019 to about 25 June 2020, in order to advance the interests and policy goals of the PRC".

The Chinese government has said ASIO searched four Chinese journalists in Australia in June. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing that China never interfered in other countries.

"Some figures in Australia are fond of smearing and attacking China to whip up anti-China sentiment," he said. Australia's foreign interference law criminalised harmful or covert conduct by foreign principals seeking to interfere in the democratic processes to support their intelligence activities or prejudice Australia's national security, the court document said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chinese consulate general in Sydney rejected an Australian Broadcasting Corp report that one of its officials was also named in the search warrants. "The accusations that the Consulate General and its official engaged in infiltration activities are totally baseless and nothing but vicious slanders," the statement said.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation was going on. Australia's tense relations with China worsened this year after Australia called for an international enquiry into the source of the novel coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cape Town elated about dam levels reached full capacity

The City of Cape is elated about its dam levels that have almost reached full capacity between 7 September and 13 September.At the same time last year, dam levels were at 81.9.Seeing the dam levels draw nearer and nearer to the 100 mark is ...

Hitachi scraps plans for British nuclear plant

Japans Hitachi Ltd is scrapping plans to build a nuclear power plant in Wales, it said on Wednesday, dealing a blow to UK hopes to replace its ageing plants. The move leaves only Frances EDF and Chinas CGN with building plans in Britain whe...

Electric scooter maker Okinawa partners with OTO Capital

Electric scooter maker Okinawa on Wednesday said it has partnered with two-wheeler leasing firm OTO Capital to provide flexible and affordable leasing options to its customers. The leasing model by OTO ensures 30 per cent savings every mont...

Govt taken steps for employment generation during Covid-19 pandemic: Labour and Employment Minister

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said that a number of unprecedented steps have been taken by the Union Government for labour welfare and employment including for migrant workers across India during CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020