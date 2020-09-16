Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt has taken unprecedented measures for labour welfare, employment generation during COVID-19: Gangwar

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Wednesday that "a number of unprecedented steps have been taken by the Union Government for labour welfare and employment including for migrant workers across India during COVID-19 pandemic."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:52 IST
Govt has taken unprecedented measures for labour welfare, employment generation during COVID-19: Gangwar
Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) Santosh Kumar Gangwar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Wednesday that "a number of unprecedented steps have been taken by the Union Government for labour welfare and employment including for migrant workers across India during COVID-19 pandemic." "Labour is in the concurrent list and therefore, both State and Central Governments can legislate on the issues. Further, most of the Central Labour Acts including the Migrant Labour Act is being implemented exclusively by the State Government," said Gangwar as per a press statement from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

As per the provisions of the Migrant Labour Act, the registration of the migrant workers is to be done by the respective State Governments and the data has to be maintained by the State Governments. However, in the unprecedented scenario of COVID-19, Ministry of Labour & Employment took the initiatives to collect the data of migrant workers who are going to their Home States during lockdown, it said. "On the basis of information collected from various State Governments, around one crore migrant workers have gone back to their source State during COVID-19," the Ministry said.

Labour Minister further added that various initiatives taken for the welfare of Migrant Workers during the lockdown. It said, immediately after the lockdown, directions were sent from Ministry of Labour & Employment to all the State Governments/UTs instructing them to provide financial assistance to construction workers from Building & Other Construction Workers' Cess Fund. It is estimated that the highest proportion of migrant workers are construction workers.

Till date, about two crore migrant workers have been provided Rs 5000.00 crores directly in their bank accounts from Building & Other Construction Workers' Cess Fund being maintained by various States, it said. "In order to resolve the grievances of migrant workers during lockdown, Ministry of Labour & Employment had set up 20 Control Rooms all over the country. During lockdown, more than 15000 complaints of the workers were resolved through these Control Rooms and due to the intervention of Ministry of Labour & Employment more than two lakh workers were paid their due wages amounting to about Rs 295 crores," the press statement read.

After the lockdown, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana with a financial package of Rs. 1.7 lakh crore was launched to help poor, needy and unorganised sector workers of the country. Under this package, 80.00 crore people have been provided 5 Kg. Wheat/Rice and 1 Kg. pulses. Free of cost food grains will now be provided upto November, 2020 to all the beneficiaries. Aim of the Government is to ensure that no one is without food during this pandemic and challenging time, the Ministry said adding per day wages under MGNAREGA have been enhanced from Rs 182 to Rs 202.

Government has also announced the measures to strengthen Infrastructure Logistics, Capacity Building, Governance and Administrative Reforms for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Processing Sectors. Gangwar further informed that Government of India has launched PM SVANidhi Scheme to facilitate collateral-free working capital loan upto Rs 10,000 of one-year tenure, to approximately, 50 lakh street vendors, to resume their businesses.

In order to facilitate the employment of migrant workers who have gone back to their Home State, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan has been initiated in 116 districts in Mission Mode. Under this campaign, rural infrastructure would be built with the involvement of these migrant workers and about Rs. 50,000 crores would be spent for this purpose. In a similar manner, many projects involving migrant workers have been initiated for the building of roads, Highways etc. by the Transport Ministry in order to facilitate the employment of migrant workers.

Twenty lakh crore financial package under Aatm Nirbhar Bharat has been launched specifically to create employment opportunities, for migrant workers, workers of the unorganized sector, strengthening of MSME Sector and promoting the rural economy. It includes a plethora of initiatives for all these sectors. In order to provide minimum financial assistance to the workers through their EPF Account, Ministry of Labour & Employment under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana has permitted all the EPF members to withdraw 75 per cent of their total provident fund deposited in their EPF Account. Till date, about Rs 39,000 crore have been withdrawn by the member of EPFO.

In order to facilitate migrant workers who are returning back to the Destination State for work, Ministry of Labour & Employment has issued Advisory Guidelines for all the State Governments/UTs on July 27, 2020. Under these guidelines, States/UTs have been directed to nominate a State Level Nodal Officer to coordinate the implementation of various measures for the welfare of migrant workers who are coming back for employment.

Further, the State of Origin and Destination State will also coordinate for screening and testing of migrant workers as per the protocol devised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. States have also been directed to prepare a proper database of migrant workers for their easy identification and welfare measures among them. This data would also facilitate in enrolling them to various Social Security Schemes of Government of India, the press statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cape Town elated about dam levels reached full capacity

The City of Cape is elated about its dam levels that have almost reached full capacity between 7 September and 13 September.At the same time last year, dam levels were at 81.9.Seeing the dam levels draw nearer and nearer to the 100 mark is ...

Hitachi scraps plans for British nuclear plant

Japans Hitachi Ltd is scrapping plans to build a nuclear power plant in Wales, it said on Wednesday, dealing a blow to UK hopes to replace its ageing plants. The move leaves only Frances EDF and Chinas CGN with building plans in Britain whe...

Electric scooter maker Okinawa partners with OTO Capital

Electric scooter maker Okinawa on Wednesday said it has partnered with two-wheeler leasing firm OTO Capital to provide flexible and affordable leasing options to its customers. The leasing model by OTO ensures 30 per cent savings every mont...

Govt taken steps for employment generation during Covid-19 pandemic: Labour and Employment Minister

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said that a number of unprecedented steps have been taken by the Union Government for labour welfare and employment including for migrant workers across India during CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020