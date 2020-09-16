31 dwarfs issued disability certificates in Himachal Pradesh

Thirty-one dwarfs have so far been issued disability certificates by the Himachal Pradesh government in the last four years, social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary said. In a written reply to Jawali MLA Arjun Singh during question-hour in the state Assembly on Wednesday, the minister informed the House that they had been provided the status of disabled persons under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPDA), 2016. Thirty-one dwarfs have been issued with 40 per cent and more disability certificates under the Act by the health and family welfare department, she added. The beneficiaries are being provided all those facilities and rights which are provided to other disabled people under RPDA, the minister added. Chaudhary further said that the total number of dwarfs living in the state is not available because they were not counted separately in the 2011 census.