Maha: Naxals block road in Gadchiroli ahead of foundation week
Naxals have blocked a road in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and put up banners there asking people to observe the foundation week of the outlawed movement, police said on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, Naxals blocked Dubbaguda-Malampodur road in Bhamragadh taluka of Gadchiroli and put up banners and pamphlets on trees in the area, asking people to observe their foundation week with enthusiasm, a police official said.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:11 IST
Naxals have blocked a road in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and put up banners there asking people to observe the foundation week of the outlawed movement, police said on Wednesday. The CPI(Maoist) observes its foundation week from September 21 to 27.
The Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) and People's War Group (PWG) merged to form CPI(Maoist) on September 21, 2004, and since then it has been observing the foundation week every year during this period. On Tuesday night, Naxals blocked Dubbaguda-Malampodur road in Bhamragadh taluka of Gadchiroli and put up banners and pamphlets on trees in the area, asking people to observe their foundation week with enthusiasm, a police official said.
