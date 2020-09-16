BSP with govt, Army on China issue: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati Wednesday extended her party's full support to the government and the Army on the LAC standoff with China and said she is confident that India will give a befitting reply. The BSP is with the government and the Army,” she said in her tweet in Hindi.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:38 IST
BSP chief Mayawati Wednesday extended her party's full support to the government and the Army on the LAC standoff with China and said she is confident that India will give a befitting reply. In a tweet, she said, “The curiosity and concern in the country about the ongoing conflict, tension and deployment etc. on the border with China are natural and the government has made a statement in Parliament yesterday.” “The BSP is confident that the government will give a befitting reply to China as is expected by the country. The BSP is with the government and the Army,” she said in her tweet in Hindi. Making a statement in Lok Sabha on the issue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday said that China has been very clearly conveyed that any attempt to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the LAC is not at all acceptable
There should be no doubt about the country's determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he had said, asserting that India's armed forces are ready to deal with "all contingencies" in the high-altitude region.
ALSO READ
US visa policy that supports Indian talent is 'win-win' for both: Jaishankar
Pranab Mukherjee will be forever remembered in annals of Indian history: US State Dept
US Indo-Pacific strategy can't succeed without India: Diplomat
Mukherjee believed deeply in importance of India, US tackling global challenges together: Biden
Rahul Gandhi demands probe into operations of Facebook, WhatsApp in India