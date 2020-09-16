Left Menu
UP: Youth caught with girl, made to walk village lanes with blackened face

The victim, a student of Class 12, was made to walk lanes of his village with blackened face and a garland of slippers around his neck on Tuesday. The panchayat also made the girl, a student of Class X, beat him up with her slippers.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:45 IST
A village panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly allegedly made a youth walk with a blackened face and a garland of slippers around his neck after he was caught with a girl belonging to a different caste. The panchayat gave the decision after he was found with the girl on Saturday. The incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, took place in the Shahi police station area of the district. The victim, a student of Class 12, was made to walk lanes of his village with blackened face and a garland of slippers around his neck on Tuesday.

The panchayat also made the girl, a student of Class X, beat him up with her slippers. According to SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, police are looking into the video and will contact the victim.

Meanwhile, the youth told reporters that a “one-sided judgment” was passed by the panchayat and no heed was paid to his clarifications. He, however, admitted that he had gone to meet the girl after receiving a number of messages and calls from her on his mobile phone.

The youth said he was caught by people and the grandmother of the girl, warning that the panchayat will teach him a lesson. He claimed that the girl did not want to beat him and tried to explain but no one heard what she said.

