Britain is pursuing EU fisheries deal based on Norway arrangement - PM's spokesman

Britain is pursuing EU fisheries deal based on Norway arrangement - PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:40 IST
Britain is pursuing a deal on fisheries with the European Union that is based on the bloc's arrangement with Norway, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday after two EU sources told Reuters London had offered tentative concessions.
"Our position on fisheries has been consistent throughout," the spokesman told reporters when asked whether Britain had made concessions.
"We've been clear that we won't accept any proposals which compromise our sovereignty of our own fishing waters ... The draft UK-EU fisheries framework agreement is based on the bilateral arrangement with Norway that the EU already has, that continues to be our approach."
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
- Norway
- London
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Britain appoints former royal aide to run civil service
Britain appoints former royal aide to run civil service
Britain is optimistic about reaching trade deal with Japan, says PM's spokesman
UK's Boris Johnson faces rocky autumn as Parliament returns
Britain re-imposes COVID restrictions in parts of Manchester