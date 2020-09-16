Left Menu
J&K LG makes surprise visit to village; says his vision for development based on realistic planning

It was, among others, attended by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who briefed the Lt Governor about the coverage of beneficiary-oriented schemes in the block, road development works, interventions in education and health sector, and about public demands related to water supply and sports, the officials said. "My vision for development is based on realistic planning backed by financial and technical aspects.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday made a surprise visit to a village on the outskirts of the city and interacted with the locals, saying that his vision for development is based on realistic planning backed by financial and technical aspects. The LG's visit to Khonmoh during 'block diwas', which was organized as part of a 'Jan Abhyan' outreach programme, left the residents surprised as he stayed there for more than an hour and listened to their problems besides interacting with the field staff of various departments, officials said. Besides Khonmoh, block diwas was held in Panzinara and Dhara areas. It was, among others, attended by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who briefed the Lt Governor about the coverage of beneficiary-oriented schemes in the block, road development works, interventions in education and health sector, and about public demands related to water supply and sports, the officials said.

"My vision for development is based on realistic planning backed by financial and technical aspects. I will encourage actual developmental initiatives instead of mere announcements," Sinha said responding to the public demands. The officials said the Lt Governor obtained firsthand assessment of the services being provided by Revenue, Rural Development, Social Welfare, Horticulture, Education, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and other social and infrastructure sectors.

He also interacted with staff of various departments and enquired about the progress on beneficiary-oriented schemes in the block and the steps being taken for reaching out to the deserving and needy people by ensuring universal coverage. Addressing the public, he said his administration is committed to ensure participatory planning and empowerment of the people by providing opportunities for articulation of their demands and issues.

He said he had directed the government officials to attend weekly programmes to help the Panchayat institutions and public for formulation of plans, working out solutions for local issues, judicious use of financial resources for best possible outcomes on developmental and socio-economic landscape. Deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police have also been directed to conduct public hearings in their offices every day, except Wednesday and Sunday, he said and asked the public to raise their issues and demands. The Lt Governor obtained feedback from the general public and Panchayati Raj representatives who expressed great satisfaction about the conduct of programmes and service delivery at doorsteps in Khonmoh block. The officials said the Srinagar deputy commissioner was asked to submit proposals on demands of the locals, including upgradation of hospital and schools, establishment of a degree college, a sport grounds, water supply schemes and road development.

The deputy commissioner was also asked for construction of a community centre for public functions in Khonmoh, besides prioritising procurement of transformers under 'back to village' funds for creation of a buffer stock to ensure timely replacement of transformers in case of damage. The Lt Governor stressed on cleanliness and hygiene in villages and asked for dovetailing of funds under 14th FC, MGNREGA and B2V for local interventions in both creation of infrastructure and working out labour component for manpower to ensure this.

He also handed over various certificates and sanction letters to beneficiaries under different departmental schemes as a token of service delivery to be ensured by the government in such camps regularly, the officials said. Sinha appreciated the deputy commissioner and his team for outstanding efforts which were acknowledged by the public for developmental works and grievance redressal. The LG emphasized the need of popularizing public hearing timings and dates for ensuring that maximum people get benefitted, the official said.

