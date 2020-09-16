Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stop playing on back foot while tackling COVID-19: Guj HC to govt

The court said that if there is any element of truth in what has been claimed in the plea, then it is surely "not in public interest". "It is necessary to disclose the true and correct figures of the COVID-19 deaths and positive cases so that people are able to understand and comprehend the seriousness of the situation.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:09 IST
Stop playing on back foot while tackling COVID-19: Guj HC to govt

The Gujarat High Court has asked the state government to "stop playing on the back foot", after noting that it has been caught unawares by the rise in COVID-19 cases in certain cities. In its order on a suo motu (of its own accord) plea on the COVID-19 situation, a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J B Pardiwala directed the state government to issue appropriate orders to the concerned authorities "to put all the districts across the state on high alert" and take action to curb the surge of cases by following the "Ahmedabad model".

"We are constrained to observe that despite putting best of its efforts, the state government has been getting caught unawares and it gets into action only after the situation worsens. In other words, or rather in simple words, we may say that the state government should now stop playing on the back foot," the court said in its order. When the pandemic in Ahmedabad became serious, the state government gave it extra attention and focus, and the situation was brought under control, the court said, citing that a similar attention was given to Surat.

"Today, Rajkot and Jamnagar are the two cities which are hit extremely bad. This situation could definitely have been averted if timely action and precautions had been taken. Unfortunately, the same was not done and it has resulted in a situation beyond control," the bench noted.

In its order, the court also expressed anguish over the fact that people were not cooperating with the state government to control the pandemic and were gathering at public places in large numbers and were not wearing masks. "If each individual takes upon himself the responsibility of protecting his life, such endeavour will surely bring very good results, and within a short time, we may be able to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

The court also asked political leaders not to flout rules and regulations prescribed to combat the pandemic. On a plea claiming that the state government has been "suppressing real figures of COVID-19 deaths and positive cases," the court said it does not propose to go into the question "as, even otherwise, it is a highly disputed question of fact.

"We could have seriously called upon the state government on this issue, but we take it that the figures which are disclosed or declared at the end of the day are true and correct figures," it said. The court said that if there is any element of truth in what has been claimed in the plea, then it is surely "not in public interest".

"It is necessary to disclose the true and correct figures of the COVID-19 deaths and positive cases so that people are able to understand and comprehend the seriousness of the situation. People will not take things for granted. This will definitely have a psychological impact on the society at large. This aspect should be borne in mind by the state government as a suggestion from this court," it said.

PTI KA PD ARU ARU.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

SC not in favour of opening separate bench outside Delhi: Govt

The idea of opening a separate bench of the apex court outside Delhi has not found favour with the Supreme Court of India, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister fo...

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalisations

A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalised, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to mee...

TN govt may hand over land required to build Thoothukudi space launch centre in 6 months: Centre

The Tamil Nadu government may hand over the land required to build a space launch centre in Thoothukudi district within the next six months, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In accordance with a request by the Department of ...

Indian-origin minister unveils UK's investment to tackle space debris

Alok Sharma, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, on Wednesday confirmed a GBP 1-million government investment to be divided between seven companies to tackle the dangers presented by space debris to satellite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020