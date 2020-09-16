Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala cops launch probe into police women's selfie with Swapna Suresh

The opposition parties Congress and the BJP had earlier raised allegations that Swapna Suresh while admitted to hospital tried to contact someone from a phone of a police officer or a nurse. They also raised allegations that the police women who were posted there as part of security of the accused took a selfie with her.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:34 IST
Kerala cops launch probe into police women's selfie with Swapna Suresh

A probe has been launched into the allegation against at least six police women, who were posted at the medical college hospital here, for allegedlyclicking a selfie with the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, police said on Wednesday. A senior police official told PTI that disciplinary action will be taken in case the allegation is proved to be true.

"We have sought a report based on which we will take action, if needed," the senior official told PTI. The opposition parties Congress and the BJP had earlier raised allegations that Swapna Suresh while admitted to hospital tried to contact someone from a phone of a police officer or a nurse.

They also raised allegations that the police women who were posted there as part of security of the accused took a selfie with her. "We have not received any complaint in that regard," the official said when asked about the phone calls made.

Suresh, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case involving diplomatic baggage, has been hospitalised twice in the last eight days. "She had complained of uneasiness once again and after consulting with the prison doctors we shifted her to the medical college hospital here aday ago," a senior prison official said.

Earlier on September 7, she was admitted to the medical college here after she complained of chest pain and was discharged after six days. Her hospitalisation was marred with controversies after Congress MLA Anil Akkara had alleged that she had met a Kerala minister during hospitalisation.

However, later it was revealed that he himself had visited the hospital the day she was admitted. Akkara later claimed that he visited the hospital to make sure that "no one else visitsher." Sources said the NIA was planning to seek an explanation from the MLA on his visit to the hospital.

Swapna Suresh was arrested in connection with seizure of 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the International airport at Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. The woman, who is a former employee of the UAE consulate here, is among the four accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the smuggling of the gold through diplomatic baggage.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Biden leads Trump nationally by 9 points, with suburbs focused on coronavirus, not crime -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump nationally among likely U.S. voters by 9 percentage points, according to a ReutersIpsos poll that showed Trumps law and order message falling short with its t...

Meghalaya govt withdraws odd-even rule for vehicles

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday withdrew its odd-even vehicle rationing system across the state except in the state capital, a notification issued by the Transport department said. The rule was introduced in June as a preventive measu...

Parliament passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. This paves the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurved...

SC not in favour of opening separate bench outside Delhi: Govt

The idea of opening a separate bench of the apex court outside Delhi has not found favour with the Supreme Court of India, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020