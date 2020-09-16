Kalyan Singh discharged from Lucknow hospital, shifted to Ghaziabad

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was shifted Wednesday from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, officials said. He was discharged at the request of his family, the government hospital in Lucknow said.

Hours later, Yashoda hospital, located in Kaushami area near the national capital, confirmed that the former Rajasthan governor was admitted there. Singh landed at Hindan airport on a state government aircraft at 4.35 pm, an official said. He was then taken by road to the private hospital.

The Lucknow hospital said his condition was stable when he was discharged from there. "Singh who was undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 infection at Rajdhani Corona Hospital SGPGI, Lucknow was discharged on the request of his relatives,” a statement from the Lucknow hospital said.

“He was absolutely stable and was improving," it added. "He did not have fever and his BP (blood pressure) was also normal. As per the family’s wishes, he was discharged today at 3 pm," the hospital said.

The statement did not say if he was being shifted elsewhere. Singh was admitted at the SGPGI on Monday with complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Yashoda medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI that Kalyan Singh has been admitted at the hospital’s COVID-19 ward. Singh is expected to appear before the special CBI court in Lucknow on September 30, when the verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case will be pronounced.