Southern Railway takes up cleanliness programme

Southern Railway has launched a 'Swachhta Pakhwada' programme from September 16 to 30, focussing on cleanliness at railway stations, on-board the trains, administrative offices, field offices and colonies. The 14-day programme began with a Swachhta pledge on Wednesday, with officers taking a pledge at their workplaces at different railway stations, a railway press release here said.

A cleanliness drive, planting of saplings, plogging, webinar on waste management, distribution of masks, sanitizers and soap to staff, awareness programmes, poster- designing competition and several other programmes would be organised as part of the drive. Cleaning stations and premises are the thrust areas of the 'Pakhwada' programme.

The stations where the programme is being taken up include Kozhikode (the only station in Palakkad division under non- suburban group-2 (NSG-2) category), Palakkad junction, Ottappalam, Shoranur junction, Kuttippuram, Tirur, Kozhikode, Quilandi, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyannur, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru junction. Special attention would be given to the cleaning of water storage facilities and the repair of pipes of hydrants. In addition, toilet facilities and drainage systems at these stations would be inspected to ensure proper functioning, the release said.