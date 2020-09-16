Left Menu
West Bengal: Woman sentenced to life imprisonment in husband's murder case

Anindita Pal Dey, an accused in the murder case of her husband Rajat Dey, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Barasat court under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ANI | Barasat (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:00 IST
West Bengal: Woman sentenced to life imprisonment in husband's murder case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Anindita Pal Dey, an accused in the murder case of her husband Rajat Dey, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Barasat court under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Fast-track Court Judge Sujit Kumar Jha sentenced Anindita, the accused in the murder case, to life imprisonment under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.

On November 25, 2016, the frozen body of Rajat Dey was recovered from a flat in the DB block of New Town. Dey was a lawyer in the Calcutta High Court. However, after the body was recovered, Rajat's wife claimed that it was a case of suicide. After that, the police arrested Anindita on the basis of the complaint of the deceased's father Sameer Dey.

Investigating officers found out that Anindita had a quarrel with Rajat. She was unhappy with the marriage and wanted a divorce from Rajat. She also made some hateful remarks. The court sources said that all this information played an important role in this murder case. Besides, electronic evidence and evidence of circumstantial information was also important in this case. Based on this important information, the Barasat court pronounced the sentence. (ANI)

