Steady decline in Left Wing Extremism related violence, deaths reduced consistently: MHA

Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that there has been a steady decline in Left Wing Extremism related violence and the number of deaths due to it has reduced consistently from 1,005 in 2010 to 202 in 2019.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:25 IST
MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that there has been a steady decline in Left Wing Extremism related violence and the number of deaths due to it has reduced consistently from 1,005 in 2010 to 202 in 2019. "Number of deaths (civilians and security force personnel) in Left Wing Extremism related violence has reduced consistently from 1005 in 2010 to 202 in 2019. In 2020 (till August 15) deaths reduced from 137 to 102 in comparison with the corresponding period of 2019," Reddy stated in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha today.

To combat the LWE menace, the minister said that the Government of India has formulated National Policy and Action Plan in 2015, which consists of a multi-pronged approach comprising security measures, development initiatives and ensuring rights & entitlements of local communities. "MHA is supporting the State Governments extensively by way of deployment of CAPF Battalions, provision of helicopters and UAVs and sanction of India Reserve Battalions (IRBs)/ Special India Reserve Battalions (SIRBs) etc. Funds are provided under Modernization of Police Force (MPF), Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme and Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) for modernization and training of State Police," read the reply.

Apart from flagship infrastructure schemes of the Central Government, Reddy said that several development initiatives have been implemented for construction of roads, installation of mobile towers, skill development, improving network of banks and post offices, health and education facilities. Funds for development are also provided to most LWE affected districts under Special Central Assistance (SCA) scheme. Resolute implementation of National Policy and Action Plan has resulted in a consistent decline in the LWE violence and its geographical spread, he said. (ANI)

