Telangana cop dies as AK-47 goes off during search for Maoists

A 25-year old sub-inspector died when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying went off accidentally during a combing operation for Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana early Wednesday, police said. The Reserve Sub-Inspector slipped in the rough terrain in the hillocks, resulting in the tragedy.

He got injured near his eye and died on the spot, the police said. The incident occurred in Chennapuramarea in the district while he along with others were engaged in an anti-Maoists combing operation, police said.PTI SJR NVG VS VS