Woman's body found with mutilated face in Greater Noida farm

A woman's body with her face smashed beyond recognition was found in an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday. The police are trying to identify the victim, they said.

The body was found in a farm near Devla village, under Surajpur police station limits, on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. "The woman appears to have been around 25-30 years old. Her body had injury marks on the neck, likely inflicted from some sharp weapon. The face was also smashed beyond recognition," he said.

The officer said an FIR has been lodged at the local police station against unidentified persons and further probe is on to ascertain the woman's identity as well as to nab the culprit.