Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman's body found with mutilated face in Greater Noida farm

The face was also smashed beyond recognition,” he said. The officer said an FIR has been lodged at the local police station against unidentified persons and further probe is on to ascertain the woman's identity as well as to nab the culprit.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:26 IST
Woman's body found with mutilated face in Greater Noida farm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman's body with her face smashed beyond recognition was found in an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday. The police are trying to identify the victim, they said.

The body was found in a farm near Devla village, under Surajpur police station limits, on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. "The woman appears to have been around 25-30 years old. Her body had injury marks on the neck, likely inflicted from some sharp weapon. The face was also smashed beyond recognition," he said.

The officer said an FIR has been lodged at the local police station against unidentified persons and further probe is on to ascertain the woman's identity as well as to nab the culprit.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Maha CM seeks cooperation from all parties over Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday chaired an all-party meeting and urged the parties to set aside their political differences to fight the legal battle for implementation of Maratha quota in jobs and education. The Su...

New Japan PM Suga crafts 'continuity cabinet', pledges reform

Yoshihide Suga became Japans first new prime minister in nearly eight years on Wednesday, pledging to contain COVID-19 and push reforms after retaining about half of predecessor Shinzo Abes lineup in his cabinet.Suga, 71, said he would stic...

Deputy fired over Florida school massacre to get job back

A Florida sheriffs deputy who was fired for his inaction during a school shooting that left 17 dead has been reinstated with back pay by an arbitrator who ruled that the sheriff missed a deadline for dismissing the deputy. An arbitrator rul...

Slow-moving storms that deluge coasts become regular part of Atlantic hurricane season

For Grant Saltz, who runs a barbecue restaurant in Mobile, Alabama, what struck him about Hurricane Sally was its steady, deliberate pace, after the storm rumbled into the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a powerful Category 2 hurricane.Its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020