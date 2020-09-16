Erdogan told Germany's Merkel: Turkish drill ship did not end operations in east Med
President Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video call on Wednesday that the docking of Turkey's Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel for maintenance does not mean its operations in the eastern Mediterranean are done, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-09-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:55 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video call on Wednesday that the docking of Turkey's Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel for maintenance does not mean its operations in the eastern Mediterranean are done, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. Oruc Reis returned to waters near Turkey's southern province of Antalya on Sunday for what Ankara called routine maintenance, a move Greece said was a positive first step in easing tensions over offshore natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean.
Cavusoglu told an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk that Oruc Reis' maintenance may take "a few weeks", according to the energy ministry. "Once maintenance is finished, we will continue our operations with determination," he said.
ALSO READ
Venezuela opposition leaders in talks to join parliament vote, Turkey official says
Venezuela opposition leaders in talks to join parliament vote, Turkey official says
Venezuela opposition leaders in talks to join parliament vote, Turkey official says
Turkey backs Libya ceasefire but doubtful after Haftar's rebuff
Turkey seeing second peak of COVID-19 outbreak, health minister says