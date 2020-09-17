Jharkhand: One arrested for gangrape of minor girl in Godda

Police arrested one accused in connection with an alleged gangrape in the Lalmatia area of Godda, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) YS Ramesh. "We got information of a gangrape with a minor girl at around midnight. Taking quick action the police team arrested the main accused. Efforts are on to nab the other accused," Ramesh told reporters here on Wednesday.

The police official said that the medical examination of the victim has been conducted, and the accused is being sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)