NLC gives 12 days ultimatum to government over petrol and electricity tariff hike

The government of Nigeria gets a deadline of September 28 from Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to reverse the recent increases in the price of petrol and electricity tariffs or face nationwide industrial action, according to a news report by This Day.

This was part of the decisions reached yesterday's Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Abuja.

The government of Nigeria had approved an increase in the price of petrol and granted the electricity distribution companies the approval to raise electricity tariffs.

At the CWC meeting, NLC vowed to shut down activities in the country if, at the end of the September 28 deadline, the federal government fails to utilise the opportunity to address its demands and reverse the price increase.

It resolved to convene it's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on September 22 to ratify the decision of the CWC on the 14-day strike ultimatum.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) had on Monday earlier issued a seven-day strike ultimatum, urging the federal government to reverse the increases, describing the government's action as unwarranted and insensitive.

Addressing journalists on September 16 at the end of the CWC meeting in Abuja, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said, "We met to discuss the twin-challenge of the increases in the electricity tariffs and pump price of petroleum products and clearly speaking, we have looked at particularly workers that earn wages.

"So, it was decided that we issue the statutory two weeks' notice to the federal government to reverse those decisions and in our own case, the NEC also has to sanction it if you want to undertake such actions."

"So, we have summoned the NEC to meet on Tuesday, September 22, for the action that is been proposed for 28th of this month. So, invariably, this is part of the decision of the Central Working Committee consisting of all Presidents and Secretary Generals of our affiliate unions," he said.