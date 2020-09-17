Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace dealReuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:59 IST
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal or there will be no U.S. trade deal.
"We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit," Biden said in a tweet.
"Any trade deal between the U.S. and U.K. must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period."
