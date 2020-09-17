12 kg opium seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand

CRPF personnel have arrested two men and seized 12.3 kg opium from their possession in Jharkhand's Chatra district, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the jawans nabbed two motorbike- borne persons in a forested region along the Jharkhand-Bihar border in Hunterganj police station area on Wednesday and seized the contraband from them, CRPF commandant Munna Singh said.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Yadav and Mukesh Singh Bhokta, are residents of Bihar's Gaya district, he said. Yadav was earlier arrested in connection with an incident involving Naxals, Singh said, adding both the accused have been handed over to the local police.

The seized opium is worth around Rs 61 lakh, district Superintendent of Police Rishav Kumar Jha said..