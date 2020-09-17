Poland wants EU to pledge at least 1 bln euros to stabilise Belarus

Poland wants EU to pledge at least 1 bln euros to stabilise BelarusReuters | Vilnius | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:03 IST
Poland wants the European Union to offer Belarus financial assistance of at least 1 billion euros, Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki said.
"The fund should indeed be significant. ... It should be at least 1 billion euros," Morawiecki said in Vilnius after meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.
"It should allow the Belarusian economy, in its current situation, to stabilise and meet investors' expectations so that it again has prospects for issuing new state debt," Morawiecki said.
ALSO READ
Belarus must stop torturing protesters and prevent enforced disappearances
Belarusian authorities raid Minsk office of PandaDoc software-maker - CEO
Leader of Belarus thanks Russia's RT for helping him weather media strike
Russia accuses Ukraine over crisis in Belarus, says it won't engage with opposition council
Belarusian opposition council member leaves for Poland amid crackdown -newspaper