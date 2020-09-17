Trauma centre to be set up in HP's Nalagarh: Health Minister

A trauma centre will be set up in Himachal Pradesh's Nalagarh in Solan district, Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal said on Thursday

Replying to Nalagarh legislator Lakhvinder Singh Rana, Saizal informed the state Assembly that the trauma centre would hopefully be set up in Nalagarh in the next financial year after completing all the formalities

The industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) in Solan district is an accident prone area.