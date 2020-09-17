Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kutch mangroves destruction:NGT directs MoEF, Guj govt to recover fine from violators

The NGT had earlier sought response from Centre and others on the allegation that Deen Dayal Port Trust in Gujarat''s Kutch district was not executing the directions issued by it to protect the mangroves in its vicinity from destruction. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Gujarat based Kachch Camel Breeders Association seeking execution of September 11, 2019 order of the NGT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:29 IST
Kutch mangroves destruction:NGT directs MoEF, Guj govt to recover fine from violators
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed the Environment Ministry and the Gujarat government to recover fine from violators responsible for the destruction of mangroves in Kutch district. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel noted that destruction of mangroves took place but violators were not identified through the liability was of the Deen Dayal Port Trust.

The amount to be recovered has also been quantified along with the area where the damage took place, it noted. "Let further steps be taken for enforcement of the order of this tribunal dated September 11, 2019. The amount determined to be recovered expeditiously and restoration work be executed which may be overseen by a Joint Committee comprising Forest Department and Gujarat Coastal Zone Management Authority," the bench said.

Forest Department will be the nodal agency for compliance, the NGT said while directing the joint Committee to ensure compliance of directions, including stopping and remedying a violation of Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, including any salt manufacturing activity and Forest Conservation Act, 1980. "The joint committee may file a compliance report with the Chief Secretary, Gujarat within three months," the bench said. The NGT had earlier sought a response from the Centre and others on the allegation that Deen Dayal Port Trust in Gujarat''s Kutch district was not executing the directions issued by it to protect the mangroves in its vicinity from destruction.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Gujarat based Kachch Camel Breeders Association seeking execution of September 11, 2019 order of the NGT. "It has been submitted before us that none of the direction given in our judgment dated September 11, 2019, has been followed. Issue notices to the respondents by registered post/acknowledgment," the bench had said.

The petitioner association had alleged rampant clearing of the mangroves in Nani Chirai and Moti Chirai areas of Bhachau Taluka in Kutch district by the Deen Dayal Port Trust. The destruction of mangroves not only violates the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and Coastal Regulatory Zone Notification, 2011 but also deprives the indigenous Kharai camel species of its major food source, thereby affecting the livelihoods of several hundred camel breeders of the region," the petition had said.

The petition, filed through advocate Sanjay Upadhyay, claimed that the "incessant destruction activities" of the respondents have diminished the cover of sparse mangroves found at the site and destroyed the habitat of the indigenous Kharai camels which has affected the livelihood of villagers dependent on the mangroves. It said these activities carried out by the Deen Dayal Trust Port were without any CRZ or Forest clearance which was causing an irreversible loss of mangroves.

The association had sought directions for the rehabilitation and restitution of the mangroves already destroyed and payment of an environmental compensation charge for the destruction. The NGT had last year directed that there shall be no obstruction of any kind in the creeks (a stream or minor tributary of a river) and free and continuous flow of estuarine water in the creeks will be ensured. The tribunal had ordered that Forest Department, Gujarat Coastal Zone Management Authority, and revenue officials to jointly inspect the area to find out the persons who were responsible for obstruction of the creeks.

"If there has been any activity in the mangroves area which are in contravention of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 or any other law, the Forest Department will immediately take action following the law," the NGT had said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese debt casts shadow over Maldives' economy

Chinese debt trap has cast a shadow over Maldivian economy with some estimates suggesting that island nation maybe owing huge amount to Beijing. China has faced criticism for its infrastructure projects in the developing countries, which ar...

20-year-old man abducts minor girl with promise of marriage

Coimbatore, Sep 17 PTI A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charge of abducting a minor girl here under the pretext of marrying her, police said. Acting on a complaint from her parents, the 13-year-old girl, gone missing over t...

Congress MP opposes bills related to agriculture marketing in LS, says no mention of MSP

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday strongly attacked the government over two bills aimed at agriculture marketing reforms, saying that it is seeking to take away the power of states and the legislations were not in the interest of ...

Bank of England studies sub-zero rates in case troubles deepen

The Bank of England said its policymakers had been briefed on how they could cut interest rates below zero as Britains economy faces the combination of rising COVID-19 cases, an expected jump in unemployment, and a possible new Brexit shock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020