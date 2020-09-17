Israel, Bahrain tourism ministers speak, discuss joint ventures with UAE
The tourism ministers of Israel and Bahrain held a first publicly acknowledged phone call on Thursday and discussed possible ventures including three-way travel packages involving the United Arab Emirates, an Israeli statement said. The conversation between Israel's Asaf Zamir and Bahrain's Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani followed a White House ceremony on Tuesday at which their countries pledged to establish relations.Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:43 IST
The tourism ministers of Israel and Bahrain held a first publicly acknowledged phone call on Thursday and discussed possible ventures including three-way travel packages involving the United Arab Emirates, an Israeli statement said.
The conversation between Israel's Asaf Zamir and Bahrain's Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani followed a White House ceremony on Tuesday at which their countries pledged to establish relations. The UAE and Israel also formalised ties at the same event. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
