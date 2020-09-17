Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla takes part in Green India Challenge
Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Thursday planted a sapling of "Rudraksha" in the premises of Parliament on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:15 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Thursday planted a sapling of "Rudraksha" in the premises of Parliament on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday. The Lok Sabha Speaker while appreciating Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for carrying out the Herculean task of Green challenge and carrying forward it successfully, he asked all the people to be alert in the nation and take initiative to protect the environment as it's the need of the hour.
RS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar explained Speaker and other MPs about Telangana Government's Harithaharam program and Forest rejuvenation programs taken up in Telangana. TRS Parliamentary Party leaders Nama Nageswararao, K Keshava Rao, MP Kontha Prabhakar Reddy and officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat graced the occasion. (ANI)
ALSO READ
5 injured in accident during blasting work at coal mining project in Telangana
Suspected maoist killed in "encounter" with police in Telangana
Suspected maoist killed in "encounter" with police in Telangana
Telangana reports 2,817 new Covid-19 cases
Naxal killed in encounter with police in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem