Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tax tribunal disposed of over 5,000 cases since COVID lockdown's partial lifting

Dispensing justice in the field of direct taxes amid a pandemic, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has disposed of 5,392 cases since the start of the lockdown's partial lifting in April and up to August 31, the Ministry Law and Justice said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:56 IST
Tax tribunal disposed of over 5,000 cases since COVID lockdown's partial lifting
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dispensing justice in the field of direct taxes amid a pandemic, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has disposed of 5,392 cases since the start of the lockdown's partial lifting in April and up to August 31, the Ministry Law and Justice said on Thursday. According to the Ministry, the ITAT has been modelling itself on its motto of 'Nishpaksh Sulabh Satvar Nyay', meaning impartial, easy, and speedy justice, by maintaining good disposal even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The innovative and aggressive use of techniques of Information Technology to dispense justice in the field of direct taxes in such times when physical hearing of cases was not found feasible on concerns of safety, etc has been seamlessly adopted by the ITAT," the Ministry said in a statement. ITAT President Justice PP Bhatt had directed the start of judicial proceedings immediately upon the partial lifting of lockdown through video conferencing instead of physical hearings.

"This has yielded good dividends inasmuch it has enabled the Benches to function, whereby cases have been heard and disposed of by hearing both parties from remote locations. During the period starting from the partial lifting of lockdown in April 2020 and up to August 31, 2020, 5,392 cases were disposed of as against filing of 3,078 cases during such period," the statement said. "ITAT wishes to thank its stakeholders, taxpayers, lawyers, Chartered Accountants and the Offices of the Income Tax Department in cooperating with the benches and providing useful assistance in the administration of justice in the field of Direct Taxes during the current period of COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

The 63 benches of the ITAT, a statutory quasi-judicial institution created under the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the second appellate authority dealing with disputes in the field of Direct Taxes, are spread over 28 regular stations and 2 Circuit Benches at Varanasi and Dehradun. Administratively, the benches are divided into 10 zones, each headed by a Vice President. All the zones functioned during this period strictly in compliance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Central and/or State governments. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor appoints new distributor in Colombia

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has entered into a new distribution partnership in Colombia. The company has tied up with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS Auteco SAS, a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia, TVS Motor Company said in a s...

Need to focus on creating effective health systems for improved pandemic preparedness: Harsh Vardhan

Flattening the COVID-19 curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts so that health systems have sufficient capacities to address the flux of complicated cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...

TN Guv, CM, leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70. Purohit wished Modi a long life and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020