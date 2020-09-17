Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sub-inspector suspended after wife is caught using seized car

The video, shot on Wednesday, showed one Yuvrajsinh Jadeja and his lawyer confronting Radadiya's wife who was allegedly riding in Jadeja's seized car. The woman is heard saying that she was not aware that the car was "muddamal" (property seized in a criminal case).

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:00 IST
Sub-inspector suspended after wife is caught using seized car

A police sub inspector (PSI) at Jamnagar in Gujarat has been suspended for allegedly using a car seized in a criminal case. After a video of the incident went viral, district Superintendent of Police Shweta Shrimali ordered the suspension of S P Radadiya, a PSI attached to Kalawad police station.

"I have suspended PSI Radadiya with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry," Shrimali told reporters on Thursday. The video, shot on Wednesday, showed one Yuvrajsinh Jadeja and his lawyer confronting Radadiya's wife who was allegedly riding in Jadeja's seized car.

The woman is heard saying that she was not aware that the car was "muddamal" (property seized in a criminal case). Jadeja stated in the video that his car was seized by Kalawad police when he was caught carrying liquor bottles in it on August 4.

"When I went back to the police station after some days, I did not find the car parked there. When I sought explanation, I was asked to leave," he said. "Then I realized that my car has been used by PSI Radadiya for personal use for the last one month. Today I intercepted the car and found his wife and kids traveling in it," he said in the video.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor appoints new distributor in Colombia

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has entered into a new distribution partnership in Colombia. The company has tied up with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS Auteco SAS, a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia, TVS Motor Company said in a s...

Need to focus on creating effective health systems for improved pandemic preparedness: Harsh Vardhan

Flattening the COVID-19 curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts so that health systems have sufficient capacities to address the flux of complicated cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...

TN Guv, CM, leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70. Purohit wished Modi a long life and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020