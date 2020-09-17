Left Menu
Sanitation worker hangs self at Noida home

The body of a sanitation worker was found hanging at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, in a case of suspected suicide, police said on Thursday. However, no complaint has been made by the family at the police station, the official added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:37 IST
The body of a sanitation worker was found hanging at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, in a case of suspected suicide, police said on Thursday. The 35-year-old man lived in Morna village with his family, which alerted the police around 10 pm on Wednesday regarding the death, officials said. "His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of his house. Other family members were at home when this happened and they made an emergency call to the police after which we were informed,” an official from the local Sector 24 police station said.

The deceased's family on Thursday told police officials that he was worried over his contractual employment since past several days and it might have pushed him to taking the extreme step, the official said. However, no complaint has been made by the family at the police station, the official added.

