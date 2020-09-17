Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Govt committed to procure farmers' crops on MSP: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar slammed the opposition for unnecessarily politicising and misleading farmers over New Farm Ordinances recently introduced by the Central Government and said that the State Government is committed to procure every single grain of farmers crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and there will be no change in the functioning of Mandis.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:59 IST
Haryana Govt committed to procure farmers' crops on MSP: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar . Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar slammed the opposition for unnecessarily politicising and misleading farmers over New Farm Ordinances recently introduced by the Central Government and said that the State Government is committed to procure every single grain of farmers crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and there will be no change in the functioning of Mandis. According to an official release, he clarified that with the introduction of these Ordinances, by no means, government Mandis will be closed and procurement of crops on MSP will continue and by no chance, the procurement will be done below the MSP, he said.The Chief Minister said this while addressing a Digital Press Conference held in Chandigarh today, while putting an end to the rumours being spread by the opposition regarding New Farm Ordinances.

He said that Haryana Government is a farmer-friendly Government as it has consistently taken farmer-friendly decisions whether it is about giving compensation, launching new farmer welfare schemes like Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, Meri Fasal Mera Byora etc. "Even now the government will not back down in taking any decision in the interest of farmers. If any farmer organization or individual wishes to give any suggestion or has any query regarding these Ordinances then they can come forward to share the same and I assure that their suggestions and grievances will be considered by the Government. I appeal to the farmers to remain vigilant about double standard politics of Congress," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister while responding to a query regarding State Government's strategy to make the farmers aware about the Ordinances, announced that special "Krishi Adalat" will be set up in each district to effectively readdress the agriculture-related issues and queries of the farmers of the state so as to ensure that every grievance raised by farmers is resolved on a priority basis.He said that the Ordinances introduced by the Central Government have only given a facility to farmers that if a private agency wants to purchase from outside government Mandis at a price higher than Minimum Support Price, then the farmers can sell their crops at a higher price. "As per the Contract Farming, no contract will be signed with the farmers below MSP Price. About 333 contract farmings have been undertaken in Haryana, out of which contract farming on 1100 acres is being done in Sirsa, 350 acres in Fatehabad, 900 acres in Bhiwani and 321 acres in Gurugram," said the chief minister.

Taking a dig at Congress, Haryana CM said, "The so-called farmer-friendly leaders are provoking the farmers by misguiding them, but the farmers are now beginning to understand the benefits of these Ordinances. He said that if the opposition is so farmer-friendly then they should ask the Congress-led Rajasthan and Punjab Governments to start the procurement of Millet and Maize like Haryana is doing." He said that these political parties have nothing to do with the interest of farmers rather they are just deceiving the farmers so as to save their political existence. However the farmers' especially progressive farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations have now understood that the State Government is committed for the welfare of farmers and procurement will be done on Minimum Support Price only, he asserted. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tribal killed in police firing: MP DGP forms probe panel

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Vivek Johri has formed a four-member panel to probe the alleged killing of a tribal man from neighbouring Chhattisgarh by the MP police in Balaghat district. Assistant Inspector General, CID Sun...

Soccer-FIFA confirms new international dates as fixtures pile up

FIFA has confirmed a new window for international matches in January 2022 as World Cup qualifying fixtures continue to pile up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. World soccers ruling body said in a statement that the window was ratified by t...

Delhi HC seeks Centre, AAP govt's response to plea for reopening of spas

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party government to respond to a plea seeking to issue guidelines to reopen spas in Delhi in a time-bound manner. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Centre and Delhi...

Putin, Johnson, Merkel, other world leaders greet PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the world leaders who extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday and lauded his p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020