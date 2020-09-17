COVID-19: Health Secretary highlights govt's efforts to protect health workers, patients

On the occasion of 'World Patient Safety Day', Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the Central government's efforts to protect health workers and patients in times of COVID-19. A webinar was organized by the Health Ministry and the National Health System Resource Centre on Thursday to improve the safety of patients as well as health care workers since both are closely interlinked.

"The health secretary emphasized different steps that have been taken for the protection of hospital workers such as ensuring the availability of PPE and masks, insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakhs, functional helpline, advisory on chemoprophylaxis, etc," the Health Ministry statement said. Bhushan also recounted the importance of putting a transparent 'Reporting and Learning System' in place.

The Health Ministry official also discussed the promotion of health quality and safety. The webinar was attended by over 1,200 participants like doctors, health ministry officials including Mission Director (NHM) from the states.

According to the Health Ministry, the COVID-19 pandemic has unveiled huge challenges and risks, which front-line health workers face while caring for the patients. The theme for Patient safety this year is 'Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety' with the slogan -- 'Safe health workers, Safe patients'. (ANI)