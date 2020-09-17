Yediyurappa calls on Defence Minister for independent DRDO laboratory in Shivamogga
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over call on Thursday to set up an independent laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Shivamogga.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:47 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over call on Thursday to set up an independent laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Shivamogga. As per an official release, the Ministry of Defence has considered his proposal for establishing a research cell of the DRDO at Kuvempu University.
"The state is expecting a full-fledged independent DRDO Laboratory in Shivamogga with ample number of Scientists and Technocrat," said Yediyurappa Further, the Chief Minister said that the laboratory can explore natural remedial measures for military use from the Western Ghats.
The state government will provide the land required for the construction of the laboratory as well as the official quarters for the personnel. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Karnataka: Actress Ragini gets CCB notice in drug case
Karnataka: Footfall increases as pubs serve liquor again
SSR case: Rhea's father, Sushant's therapist reach DRDO guest house for questioning
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70 pc of total COVID-19 deaths in country: Health Ministry.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 pc of active COVID-19 cases in country: Health Ministry.