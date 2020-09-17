Delhi Police arrests owner of factory producing duplicate products of Hindustan Lever Ltd

One person, the owner of a manufacturing unit producing duplicate products of Hindustan Lever Limited was arrested after police raided the factory located in Jhilmil Industrial Area here. The police action followed after complaints from Rupesh Kumar, authorized representative of Hindustan Unilever Limited made a police complaint on Wednesday.

"Rupesh Kumar on September 16 reported that duplicate tubes of Fair and Lovely are being manufactured at DSIDC Complex Second Floor, Jhilmil Industrial Area, Delhi. On this information, SI Dharmender and his team of GTB Enclave police station conducted raid with the help of the complainant," Police said in a statement. "At the given address Navin Kumar (40), a resident of Prem Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Delhi was found involved in the manufacturing of duplicate tubes of Fair and Lovel," police added.

Six cartons of the tubes of cosmetics were recovered from the spot, police said. Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC were registered and an investigation was taken up. During the investigation, the factory was sealed and the accused was arrested.Further investigation is in progress, police said. (ANI)