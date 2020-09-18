Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC restrains Ajnara Group from creating more third-party interests in its Times Square project

The Delhi High Court has restrained Ajnara Group from creating any further third party interests in its project Times Square, after the allegation of cheating RR Buildtech by mortgaging the latter's property to a bank.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 08:39 IST
Delhi HC restrains Ajnara Group from creating more third-party interests in its Times Square project
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has restrained Ajnara Group from creating any further third party interests in its project Times Square, after the allegation of cheating RR Buildtech by mortgaging the latter's property to a bank. A bench of Justice C Hari Shankar, in an interim order on Thursday, restrained Ajnara India and its subsidiary from creating any further third-party interests in its project Times Square and the land admeasuring 7,486 square meters in Noida on which the project was to come up.

Further, Ajnara India and its subsidiary were asked to explain why they should not be directed to secure an amount of around Rs 50.51 crores that is admittedly owed to RR Buildtown. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for RR Buildtown, submitted that Ajnara India had taken approximately Rs 34 crores from RR Buildtown to co-develop the land in Noida commercially in the year 2015.

The project called Times Square was to be a major commercial hub, However, despite taking money from RR Buildtown, Ajnara India did not start any work on the project. Aggarwal also pointed out that Ajnara India had mortgaged the Times Squad land to Punjab National Bank Housing Finance for a loan of Rs 45 crores even though the market value of the land was around Rs 140 crores.

Further, this loan was taken without the consent of RR Buildtown even though it owned 45 per cent equity in the SPV with Ajnara India and had two directors on the SPV's board, the lawyer said adding that as such the bank could not grant the loan itself. The plea contended that Ajnara India and its subsidiary were each other's alter ego so much so that their registered addresses and email IDs were also the same and this was a fit case for the lifting of the corporate veil.

"Moreover, when the Rs 45 crores were disbursed by the Punjab National Bank Housing Finance, only Rs 10 crores was kept in the SPV which owned the Times Square land and Rs 35 crores were given to Ajnara India for its own benefit," the plea said. It said that in view of Ajnara's precarious financial position as well as its default in compliances across the board, they may even default on their loans taken from the bank and put the property of RR Buildtown itself at risk of foreclosure. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient's jewellery stolen after death at hospital, allege her kin

The family of a coronavirus positive woman, who succumbed at a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Saharanpur district, said the gold ornaments worn by her at the time of admission have gone missing, officials said on Friday. The husband of the woma...

Over 50 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has transferred over 50 IPS officers, including the home departments principal secretary special Amitabh Gupta. Gupta will be the new police commissioner of Pune, according to a government order issued on Thursday...

OT win sends Lightning past Isles into Cup Final

Tampa Bays Anthony Cirelli scored 1318 into overtime in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night, and the Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders in Edmonton. Cirelli took a feed ...

'Disquieting in the extreme': New Zealand govt on Zhenhua data collection

New Zealand government has said that the collection of information of New Zealanders by a Chinese company could affect national security, adding that it is disquieting in the extreme as the information is being sought to persuade a certain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020