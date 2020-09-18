Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patient's jewellery stolen after death at hospital, allege her kin

The husband of the woman lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities on Thursday, following which the matter was handed over to the police for investigation, said DS Martolia, principal of the government medical college in Sarsawa. Martolia said strict action would be taken against those found guilty. According to complaint filed with the hospital authorities, the patient was taken to the COVID facility in Sarsawa from Shamli district on September 15.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:57 IST
COVID-19 patient's jewellery stolen after death at hospital, allege her kin

The family of a coronavirus positive woman, who succumbed at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, said the gold ornaments worn by her at the time of admission have gone missing, officials said on Friday. The husband of the woman lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities on Thursday, following which the matter was handed over to the police for investigation, said DS Martolia, principal of the government medical college in Sarsawa.

Martolia said strict action would be taken against those found guilty. According to complaint filed with the hospital authorities, the patient was taken to the COVID facility in Sarsawa from Shamli district on September 15. She succumbed to the infection a day later.

The jewellery was found missing when the body of the patient was handed over to the family, it said..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

One-hour British DnaNudge COVID-19 test is accurate, study finds

A COVID-19 test known as DnaNudge that gives results in just over an hour and which requires no laboratory was accurate in almost all cases, according to an academic review in the Lancet. The new test, based on the design of a DNA test deve...

President Kovind condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was pained by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti, who devoted his life to peoples cause and served the society with utmost diligence and empathyGasti, 55, died on Thursday night in Bengaluru...

US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against women

The US Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that extremists groups are planning attacks against a variety of targets but are taking particular aim at women. The warning issued late Thursday doesnt specify the organizations plotting the attacks...

Liquor mafia operating in Punjab, Centre should probe: Cong MP

Charging that a liquor mafia was operating in Punjab under political patronage, a Congress MP from the state on Friday demanded the Centres intervention and probe into the matter through the CBI or independent agencies. Congress MP Shamsher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020