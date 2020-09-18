We have been practising zero-tolerance towards corruption: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that the government in the state has been practising zero-tolerance towards corruption.

"Our government has completed 3.5 years today. We have been practising zero-tolerance towards corruption and we can say that we have fulfilled 80-85 per cent of the promises that we made to people," Rawat said.

Rawat added, "In the last six months there have been difficult circumstances due to COVID-19. Many scientists are trying to get people free from COVID-19. There is hope as clinical tests that are done at several places are moving towards success and we hope that we get relief from COVID-19 soon." (ANI)