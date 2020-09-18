Boy shot dead in Himachal's Kullu

Left Menu
Thinu Ram, 61, fired at Kishan of Himri Patlikuhal village at his corn field on Thursday, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said. The SP told PTI that a First Information Report (FIR) under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered in connection with the incident.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:24 IST
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead by a man in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Friday. Thinu Ram, 61, fired at Kishan of Himri Patlikuhal village at his corn field on Thursday, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP told PTI that a First Information Report (FIR) under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered in connection with the incident. Ram has been arrested and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether it was an accidental fire or over any enmity, Singh said.

The SP and Manali Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) visited the spot. The body has been inspected and wounds due to splinters were found on the neck, hip and hand, Singh said. One shot was fired and splinters of the 12-bore gun hit different parts of the body, the SP added. PTI DJI CK

